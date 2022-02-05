FULTON, NY – Robert Earl Coe, 86, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Oswego Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

Robert (Bob) was born in Fulton, on May 6, 1935. He was a graduate of Fulton High School where he enjoyed playing varsity basketball. He attended Roberts Wesleyan College for two years where he received an Associate degree and was a member of the Roberts Chorale vocal ensemble. He served in the United States Army at Fort Dix from May-November 1957 when he was honorably discharged due to a service injury. He served six years as an Army reservist.

Bob worked as a machinist at Fulton Tool, Inc., plant controller at Manth-Brownell, Kirkville, supervisor at Reynolds Metals, Richmond, Virginia, facilities maintenance at Oswego County Opportunities, Fulton, and held a minister’s license with the Church of the Nazarene. He loved to preach and share the Word with everyone he met.

Bob played semi-pro baseball for the Fulton Tool team and was an avid softball player. He was a long-time bowler and bowled for many years at Lakeview Lanes and the old Bowlarama. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, coin collecting, and gardening. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Marlene Harris Coe, of Fulton; children, Gwen (Craig) Halvorsen of Catskill; Robert (Cindy) Coe, of Fulton, Cheryl (Ken) Blount of Fulton; Karen Hall of Schroon Lake; Penny (John) Halstead of Fulton; Tracy (Cliff) Peilecke of Richmond, Virginia; 26 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; siblings Ronald (Linda) Coe of Florida, Audrey (Richard) Moebs of Ohio, and Lloyd (Carol) Coe of Newark; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Edna Hardwick Coe, brother, Richard Coe, sister, June Coe Sgroi, and granddaughter, Katelyn Halstead.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at noon at the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 Route 48, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the mission’s program at the Sterling Valley Community Church, Sterling, NY.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

