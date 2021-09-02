FULTON – Robert P. Burnett II, 44, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

He was born in 1976, in Oswego, a son to Robert and Alice Darling Burnett.

Bobby was predeceased by his mother, Alice Burnett and one brother, George Bennett.

He is survived by his soulmate and wife, Melanie Jean Burnett; six sons, Corey Kryger, Robert (Nicole) Burnett, Ryan Eric (Jose) Ortiz, Brandon (Adrienne) Burnett, Dalton (Regan) Wolfe and Brandon (Samantha) Wolfe; five grandchildren; his loving father, Robert Burnett, Jr.; four brothers, Fred Greenleaf, Scott Greenleaf, Kenny Greenleaf and Howard Bennett; one sister, Donna Ingersoll as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

