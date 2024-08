FULTON – Robert Santana, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022, at home.

Born in the Bronx, New York, he was a son to Anvil and Guerminlla (Perez) Santana. Robert loved to dance and spend time with his family and friends.

In respect to Robert’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...