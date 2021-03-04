FULTON – The family of Robert Weston is heartbroken to report that our beloved husband/dad/grandpa/papa/big papa passed away on March 2, 2021.
Bob was a true man of honor who saw the good in everyone. He took the time to acknowledge important events in other peoples lives. Wherever he went, Bob made people laugh and smile. His kindness and generosity knew no bounds. He greeted all by name and judged no one. All people were special in his eyes.
Bob was born in Richfield Springs to Hazel and Robert Weston. He thoroughly enjoyed his young life and excelled in sports. He would say that he was a big fish in a small pond.
Bob would often say that the trajectory of his life started because he worked in a hardware store and got a scholarship to Mohawk Valley Community College. Once there, he spotted a beautiful girl named Sandy with “blue socks and loafers” who he pursued and married. They had three daughters together.
Bob started out in Fulton as the manager of Grand Union grocery store and then worked in sales as a distributor for Thomas’ English Muffins for many years. After retiring, he helped his daughter Alison deliver Little Debbie snacks and was fondly known as “Big Deb”. He thoroughly enjoyed talking with the grocery store workers and customers.
Bob immersed himself in his community and was a member of many civic organizations, including 3rd ward Alderman for many years. He had a special affinity for the Lion’s Club and took great pride in selling the most Duck Derby tickets each year. He was overjoyed when one of his ticket buyers won.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandy; his favorite daughters, Cindy (Jim Bush) Weston, Kelly Weston, and Alison (Dave) Marsh; his grandchildren, Jill (Steve) Lunn, Nikki (Todd) Loveless, Samantha (Christian) Cangro, Kaden Marsh and his great grandchildren, Nathan, Addison, Vivian, Amelia and Charlotte, and his sister, Connie (Randy) Christian and her sons.
He loved all of us wholeheartedly, and we loved him. Bob approached his life with positivity, and he was so lucky to have such a blessed life and we would remind him that you get out of life what you give, and he gave like no other. Bottom line, folks, Bob was a good man, one of the best.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. The family will be having a Celebration of Life in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Fulton Lion’s Club or The Fulton Athletic Booster Club.
This is such a terrible and unexpected loss. I can’t imagine a world without Bob Weston in it. He was such a great person, cared about everybody he met, and was a positive force in the community. My deepest condolences to his family, who were always his #1 priority. The Lions Club won’t be the same without Bob, we’re all going to miss him. Every time I sell a Duck Derby ticket I’ll remember him with a smile. RIP my friend, I’m sure you’ve already made friends with everyone up in heaven.
Sorry to hear this about this very fine gentleman. He was my first boss at Grand Union over 50 years ago. When I would run in to him over the years we would laugh about when he made me assistant manager at the store during the Blizzard of ’66 because he and I were the only ones to make it to the store. My best thoughts and prayers to Sandy and his family.
Fulton has lost one of its best ambassadors. Every time I saw Bob it was difficult to greet him before he greeted me. He showed his deep love of people and his caretaking of the City of Fulton. I will miss those five-minute chats with him. To the Weston family, Pat and I want you to know that just hearing of his passing took a little piece of us with him.
Jim and Pat Karasek
My family and I were heart broken when we heard of Bob’s passing. He was truly one of the best and will be sorely missed in the community. Our condolences to Sandy and family.
Bob was one of the kindest people . Every time I saw him in the store he would come up and give me a great big hug . He made u feel like u were important and greeted you with the biggest smile . It made my day every time I saw him . The world should be filled with more people like him . He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and the lives he touched . What a genuine man . We should all spread kindness the way he did everyday .
Such a Great Man .. if you knew Bob you loved him… So sorry for the Loss to everyone that knew him..
Bob was one of a kind. Always there for anyone and everyone,. He will be greatly missed.
I am so lucky to have known him, but awfully grateful that my children met him, he is the finest example of a community oriented person. My kids would often speak fondly of him and we always smiled and were amazed they he would remember our names. When he would see you he would ask how you were, and he was sincerely interested in your answer. He will be missed by many many people. My condolences to his family and the Fulton community as a whole.
Bob Weston was one of the nicest individuals that I have ever met in my entire life. He was always asking about our family and followed my daughter’s athletic and academics achievements always. It wasn’t just my family but all families that he knew or made acquaintances with. Such a fine man who always had an interest in family and friends. This guy would just brighten any gloomy day or situation. He was a great neighbor and made our neighborhood special. I could go and on about this special person. He will be missed by anyone that ever knew him. Rest In Peace my friend. Our thoughts and prayers to all family and friends. ????.
Very sad to hear this news. Bob was a great man… widely respected across the community. My deepest condolences to my classmate, Alison, and the entire Weston clan and extended family and friend circle.