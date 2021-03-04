FULTON – The family of Robert Weston is heartbroken to report that our beloved husband/dad/grandpa/papa/big papa passed away on March 2, 2021.

Bob was a true man of honor who saw the good in everyone. He took the time to acknowledge important events in other peoples lives. Wherever he went, Bob made people laugh and smile. His kindness and generosity knew no bounds. He greeted all by name and judged no one. All people were special in his eyes.

Bob was born in Richfield Springs to Hazel and Robert Weston. He thoroughly enjoyed his young life and excelled in sports. He would say that he was a big fish in a small pond.

Bob would often say that the trajectory of his life started because he worked in a hardware store and got a scholarship to Mohawk Valley Community College. Once there, he spotted a beautiful girl named Sandy with “blue socks and loafers” who he pursued and married. They had three daughters together.

Bob started out in Fulton as the manager of Grand Union grocery store and then worked in sales as a distributor for Thomas’ English Muffins for many years. After retiring, he helped his daughter Alison deliver Little Debbie snacks and was fondly known as “Big Deb”. He thoroughly enjoyed talking with the grocery store workers and customers.

Bob immersed himself in his community and was a member of many civic organizations, including 3rd ward Alderman for many years. He had a special affinity for the Lion’s Club and took great pride in selling the most Duck Derby tickets each year. He was overjoyed when one of his ticket buyers won.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandy; his favorite daughters, Cindy (Jim Bush) Weston, Kelly Weston, and Alison (Dave) Marsh; his grandchildren, Jill (Steve) Lunn, Nikki (Todd) Loveless, Samantha (Christian) Cangro, Kaden Marsh and his great grandchildren, Nathan, Addison, Vivian, Amelia and Charlotte, and his sister, Connie (Randy) Christian and her sons.

He loved all of us wholeheartedly, and we loved him. Bob approached his life with positivity, and he was so lucky to have such a blessed life and we would remind him that you get out of life what you give, and he gave like no other. Bottom line, folks, Bob was a good man, one of the best.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. The family will be having a Celebration of Life in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Fulton Lion’s Club or The Fulton Athletic Booster Club.

