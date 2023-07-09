Ronald W.  Jardin

MEXICO, NY – Ronald “Ron” W. Jardin, age 71 of Mexico, NY passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Marian Jardin; and his sister, Yvonne Jardin Kniskern.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Rita Jardin; and his children, Annie Jardin and Daniel Jardin.

Ron retired from the Mexico Academy & Central Schools in 2016 after 42 years of dedicated and creative service. Ron taught Art and Physical Education at New Haven Elementary School. Ron also coached modified Cross Country and Track for 45 years. Ron had a positive impact and inspired everyone he met. He was good spirited and had a fun and unique sense of humor. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, son, and brother who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s name may be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13208 or Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th N St, Liverpool, NY 13088.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

