MARTVILLE, NY – Roy G. Miner, 65, of Martville, New York, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

He was born on August 13, 1956, in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Bernard and Theresa Rose Miner. Roy enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, quilting, sewing, mowing the lawn and was a great baker.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Pat Miner Sawyer and three grandsons, Kaleb, Jacob and Alexander.

Roy will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Prent Miner; three sons, Christopher (Tammy) Miner, Daniel (Alisa) Miner and Nicholas (Samantha) Miner; two daughters, Rebecca Miner and Jessica Miner; six grandchildren, Cody, Saydee, Eliza, Isabelle, Brody and Kaydee; three brothers, Ralph, Bernard, Jr., and Donald Miner; his dog, Miley as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Roy’s life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department, 155 Oswego Street, Hannibal.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

