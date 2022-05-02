FULTON – Sally L. Naramore, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after a brief illness at Oswego Hospital.
She was born in 1939, in Watertown, New York, a daughter to the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Barnard. Sally graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1975 with a Bachelor’s degree in Art, which she was very proud of.
She was predeceased by her parents and son, Troy Naramore.
Sally is survived by her son, Todd (Marion) Naramore of Oswego; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kristen) Naramore, Louis (Jamie) LeVea, Jr., Amber Naramore and Autumn Naramore; three great-grandchildren, Cole and Bailey LeVea and Emery Naramore; one sister, JoAnn Evans; one brother, Kenneth (Renee) Barnard as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no callings hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.