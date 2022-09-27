PALERMO, NY – Shirley A. Hewitt, age 90 of Palermo, New York, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services.

A native of Palermo, Shirley was a life resident of the Fulton-Palermo area. She retired in 1994 from Nestle company after 33 years of dedicated service. She was a life member of the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1390 in Fulton; the Sandy Pond Sportsman’s Club and the Nestle Quarter Century Club.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Susie Wallace Dolbear; her husband, Burton L. Hewitt; and her sister, Enola Risley.

She is survived by her three sons, Leonard (Shelley) Hewitt, Garry Hewitt, and Dale (Cindy) Hewitt, all of Palermo; sister-in-law, Aunt Ruth; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

As per Shirley’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Upson Corners Cemetery, Palermo, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Hill Church, 3199 St. Rte. 3, Fulton, NY 13069. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

