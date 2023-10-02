PARISH, NY – September 28, 2024 Shirley J. Schumaker, 96, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Morningstar Nursing Home. A lifelong resident of Fulton, Shirley was employed as a salesperson for many years with Woolworth’s until her retirement. Her joys in life included camping with her family and friends, gardening, playing cards and going to Bingo.

She was predeceased by her husband, Elwin Schumaker in 1953; her son, Roger; a sister, Marjorie; five brothers, Richard, Fred, Nelson, Elmer, and Ronald.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, June Bartlett, as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. Burial will be in Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Parish.

Foster Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

