HANNIBAL, NY – Steven Wayne Joss, 78, of Fairview, Texas, formerly of Hannibal, New York, passed away at home on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

A man with many hobbies and interests; including avid golfer, treasure hunter, photographer, motorcycle rider and a Dallas Cowboys fan. He worked as a plumber and steamfitter for Syracuse Local 267 and retired as a plumber from New Process Gear.

Steven was predeceased by his daughter, Kim Simicevic; brother, Gary; father, Douglas Lusk, mother, Dorothy (Casler – Lusk) Joss, and adopted father, Willie Joss.

Survived by his wife of 51 years, Amelia (nee – Dornon); brother, Fred; children, Laurie (Chris) Ganio, Steven (Phyllis), Melissa (Rob) Pittana, and Andrea (Edward) Elliott; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on July 25 at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

