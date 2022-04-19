FULTON – Suzanne H. Wagner, 66, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Oswego Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Binghamton, New York, she was a daughter to the late Clayton and Florence (DesGrange) Guyott. Suzanne was a graduate of Herkimer Community College that led to a position as a Social Welfare Examiner for the Oswego County Department of Social Services, retiring after over 30 years.

In her free time, she loved mowing the lawn, tending to her flower garden, boating along the river, cheering on the Yankees, and listening to live music with her husband. Suzanne especially enjoyed listening to her husband’s band play. She was well loved by all the musicians who had met her. Suzanne always paid close attention and celebrated the small details of the people she loved. Whether it was with a handmade card, calendar, photo collage, or personalized gift, she always took the time to show just how much she cared.

Suzanne was predeceased by her former husband, Michael Hemler.

Surviving are her husband, Albert; her two sons, Joshua Hemler and Jacob (Kate) Hemler; two grandchildren, Lila and Kyndall; her beloved granddogs, Toga and Wrigley.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may send donations to the Oswego County SPCA, https://www.oswegocountyspca.org/donate.html in Suzanne’s memory.

