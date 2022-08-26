GRANBY, NY – Tammy R. (Shoults) Denny, 58, of Granby, New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Fulton, New York, a daughter to Floyd and Doris (Emmons) Shoults. She was a graduate from Hannibal Central Schools and retired as a manager from Kwik Fill. Tammy was recently employed in environmental services at Oswego Health and had a big family there. She enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone, garage sailing, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Tammy was predeceased by her father, Floyd Shoults; grandparents, Isabell and Raymond Shoults and Melvin and Wilma Emmons.

Surviving are her son, Joshua (Samantha) Denny; mother, Doris Shoults; five grandchildren, Maddison, Mckenzie, Ariana, Lilith, and Jensen Denny; companion, Ronald Collins; four step-children, Patrick, Lizzy, Emily and RJ Collins; three siblings, Richard Shoults, Stephen (Suzie) Shoults, and Jody (Billy) Pittsley; nine nieces and nephews, Derrick, Courtney, Tyler, Matthew, Emily, John and Christopher Shoults, Mikayla and Tommy Allen; Several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, August 30 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, New York, with family sharing at 11:30 am. Burial to immediately follow at Pine Plains Cemetery, Henry Clay Boulevard, Cicero, New York.

