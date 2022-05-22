HANNIBAL, NY – Thelma Almina Campbell-Smith, 101, passed away peacefully Friday, May 20, 2022, a few months shy of what would have been her 102nd birthday.

The daughter of Ray and Grace Campbell, she was born at home on August 15, 1920, in North Sterling, New York. She graduated from Hannibal High School and the Syracuse Beauty School. Her working career included the Chrysler Corporation and the Syracuse GM Regional Zone Office – Chevrolet Motor Division, from which she retired in October 1986. Thelma was a member of the Town of Oswego Historical Society. She loved bowling and golfing with friends, and spending time in Florida following her retirement.

Surviving are her son, Barry Wayne Musa, his long-time companion, Susan DiCriscio and nieces, Joan Price of California and Gail Hall of Rochester.

She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Genevieve Campbell and Louise Gettman and brother, Raymond Campbell.

There will be no calling hours and services will be held privately. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

