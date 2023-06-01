HANNIBAL, NY – On Monday, May 29, 2023, Thomas H. Leonard of Hannibal, NY passed away tragically in a single Can-Am Spyder accident due to an apparent medical problem.

Tom was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He was employed as a Communications Technician at Frontier telephone company for 31 years. Tom was a member of the American Legion for 42 years. He was also a founding member of the classic car club, Country Cruizers in Hannibal. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Doris Leonard.

The surviving loved ones include his wife of 54 years, Linda Leonard; a son, Scott (Jessica) Leonard; daughter, Penny (James Detwiler) Leonard; two granddaughters, Kaia and Kenley Leonard; a grand-dog, Becca and three siblings.

In respect to Tom’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552, 226 Rochester Street Hannibal, NY 13074, in Tom’s honor. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

