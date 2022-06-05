PALERMO, NY – Thomas V. Tyler, 72, of Palermo, New York, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, after a brief illness at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

He was born in 1950, in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Orvell “Bud” and Dorothy Nadon Tyler. Tom retired after more than 35 years at New York State Department of Transportation. He loved to camp, hunt, visiting with people and working in his garage by helping people fixing their things.

Tom was predeceased by his parents; one sister, Sondra “Susie” DeMasi and two grandchildren, Gabriel Michael DeSantis and Deanna Marie DeSantis.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 54 years, Dolores Tyler; three children, Teresa Gunther, Dawn DeSantis and Johnathan Tyler; four grandsons, Jay (Stephen) Parsons, Christopher Gunther, Daniel Gunther and Alexander Gunther; three granddaughters, Randi (Jean) Perez, Asia (Brendon Kelly) DeSantis and Sadie Tyler; three great-granddaughters, Sally, Zoe and Deanna; one great-grandson, Kaiden; one brother, Steve (Vicki) Tyler as well as several niece and nephews.

At Tom’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

