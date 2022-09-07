FULTON – The world has lost the most gentle and amazing soul, Thornton “Bud” V. Maher III, age 73 of Fulton, New York, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Oswego Hospital.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thornton and Genevieve Maher II.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Bonnie Maher; son, Kyle (Sarah Kirst) Maher; sisters, Mary Ellen (Gerald) Gray, and Yvonne Maher; brother, Kevin (Jamie) Maher; faithful companion, Wally; several nieces, nephews and friends.

He proudly served in the US Army. Bud was an avid NY Dodgers fan. He was a legend of a father. He was an amazing, loving, and faithful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

As per Bud’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Association of Central New York, 4915 W Taft Rd, Liverpool, NY 13088.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...