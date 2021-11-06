FULTON – Timothy R. Collins, 44, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1977, in Oswego, New York, a son to Tom and Tammy Reynolds Collins.

Tim was predeceased by his father, Tom Collins and niece, Angel Collins.

He is survived by his four children, Brandon (Brittany Bivens) Hill, Sarah Jean (Noah) Wallis, Jasmine (Tyler Hines) Collins and Allison Collins; mother, Tammy Collins; one granddaughter, Sophia Rose Hines; one brother, Tom Collins, Jr. as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

