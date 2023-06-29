FULTON, NY – Tina M. Reynolds, age 62 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 26, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Ethel L. (Droughn) Reynolds; and her grandmother, Nola V. Cote.

Tina is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Daniel Thomas; children, Daniel (Christina) Reynolds, Nicholas Thomas, and Carrie (Nathon) Bryan; grandchildren, Leah Green and Jenny Reynolds; sister, Debra Shatrau; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tina graduated Cum laude from Cayuga Community College earning her associate degree in business and accounting. Tina worked at Walmart in the Deli since 2017. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Turning Stone, collecting glass roses, reading books, playing candy crush and scratch offs, playing games with her family and especially enjoyed baking with her grandchildren and enjoying a good steak.

Tina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

