FULTON, NY – Tracy G. Wood, 77, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Francis House with his granddaughter by his side. He was born in Weare, N.H. to the late Margaret and Norman Wood; he was also predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis Wood; stepdaughter, Amy Conner and sister, Sharon Osborn.

He is survived by his sister, Christina Shaw; stepson, Robin (Laura) Lewis; 5 grandchildren, Jeramiah Gustke, Jessica (Eric) Gardner, Jennifer (Terry) Fields, Jodie (Rob) Smith and Jolean (Cameron) Bliss; Great Grandchildren, Victoria (Trevor), Kailey, Gabrella, Madalynn, Ryan, Matthew, Brennan and ten others; as well as his great-great grandchildren, Karson Hughes and baby Haji; two nieces; two nephews; and a best friend, Jack Hart.

Papa was a farmer from the day he was born. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and he also served as a firefighter for several years. Papa worked as a tractor trailer driver up until two months ago! He enjoyed doing outside work, walking outdoors, kayaking, camping, the races and most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren, fixing things and helping others. He enjoyed his morning diner trips, going to the Amish Store weekly and loved spending time with his dogs who were like his children. He was our rock, our world, and our everything! He is, and always will be loved and forever missed.

As per Tracy’s wishes there will be no services. Donations in Tracy’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

