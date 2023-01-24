Uberta Regan

GRANBY – Uberta “Betty” Regan, 76, of Granby passed away after a brief illness on January 20, 2023 at Saratoga Springs Hospital with her loving husband by her side.
Betty was a homemaker, raising four children with her husband Thomas, Sr. She enjoyed playing bingo, bunko and games on her tablet.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Uberta Bateman; grandsons, Tommy Regan, III and Michael Regan, Jr; daughter-in-law, Karen Regan.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Thomas Regan, Sr.; children, Tom Regan, Jr., James (Mary) Regan, Kathy Bailey; Michael (Sandy) Regan; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Bateman and sister, Mary Monorano.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
In keeping with Betty’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.