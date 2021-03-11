OSWEGO – Verne W. Harris, 74, of Oswego, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Vern and Mary (Trexler) Harris. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Verne worked in maintenance at Sealright/Huhtamaki for over 40 years, even had his own parking spot. He was also a lifetime member of the Fulton VFW. Verne enjoyed bowling and bowled on several leagues.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred; three brothers, Bill, Ken, and Richard.

Surviving are his two children, Alan (Meaghan) Harris and Alecia (Christine Couse) Harris; three grandchildren, Grayson, India, and Alex; brother, Ed (Faunta) Harris and sisters, Linda and Sheila Harris and several nieces and nephews.

In respect to Verne’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

