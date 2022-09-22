OSWEGO – Vincent “Vinny” F. Alfano passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 67 at Oswego Hospital in Oswego, New York.

Vinny was born to the late Sebastian B. and Viola G. “Ouderkirk” Alfano on August 27, 1955.

Vinny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends along with playing cards “poker style,” horseshoes, bingo, shooting pool, lotto scratch-off tickets and watching his favorite NFL team, the San Fran 49ers during football season while lounging in his recliner.

Vinny is survived by his stepmother, Marilyn Alfano of Fulton; wife, Laurie Alfano; brothers, Sebastian “Bucky” T. Alfano, George Alfano, Robert Alfano; sisters, Sarah Woodward, Starr Bolster; children, Vincent R (Heather) Alfano of Fulton, Bridget Barnes of Florida, SFC Andrew (Erika) Alfano of Georgia, Muranda VanPatten of Mattydale and Sebastian L. Alfano of Fulton; stepdaughters, Lisa Tyron, Mariah Dibble both of Fulton and Kara Kelso of Mexico; several grandchildren; one great granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vinny was predeceased by a sister, Wanda Stevens.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a funeral service to follow at noon with burial to follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit ww.fosterfuneralhome.com.

