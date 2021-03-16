FULTON – Violet Jean (Ryder) Pringle, 91, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at home with her beloved husband and family by her bed side.

Violet was born on September 15, 1929 to the late Kenneth Mack Ryder and Clara Ellen MacDougall Ryder Stevens. Violet worked at the Candle Factory and then at Nestle’s. She enjoyed all sports, even deer hunting. She shot her first deer and she got one every year after. Violet enjoyed music, entertaining family and friends, picnics in the backyard, family reunions, celebrating holidays and going out to eat, her last stop was at Burger King where she would enjoy her morning coffee with friends and family, then again in the evening.

Violet was predeceased by her son, Russell Dean Pringle; her three sisters, Lorraine Ryder Fox, Lillie Ryder Wallace and Rosalind Ryder Wallace and her brother, Vernon Ryder.

Violet is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Leonard Roy Pringle; one son, Myron Roy (Sue) Pringle of Oswego; one daughter, Melinda Ellen (Robert) Canale of Fulton; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Pringle of Hastings. Violet has six grandchildren who she loved very much, Roy William Pringle of North Carolina, Bryan Dean Pringle of Syracuse, Jean Pringle Eddy of Fair Haven, Vermont, Stacie Pringle of Oswego, Marie (Chris) Mathes of Liverpool, Mark (Lindsay) Canale of Liverpool and five great-grandchildren that she also loved, Joseph and Alianna Mathes of Liverpool and Drew, Tyler and Brook Eddy of Fair Haven, Vermont and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and S. Third Streets, Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ in Violet’s memory.

