FULTON, NY – Vivian M. Bellows, 90, of Fulton passed away on August 12, 2023. Born in Palermo, she had been a life resident of the Fulton area.

She was employed 11 years with General Electric in Liverpool, and 25 years with A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton. Vivian attended Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong animal lover, starting from growing up on the family farm naming all the animals, to being a lifelong donor to animal rescue charities; supporting several organizations with donations and was always willing to help others, friends and family.

Surviving are her three sisters, Mildred Stoughtenger, Geraldine Klerks and Beverly Beck, along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday, August 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069. Private burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery, New Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian’s memory to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2819 County Route 45, Fulton, NY 13069, or the charity of one’s choice.

