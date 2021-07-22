FULTON – Wendy L. Victory, age 46, born August 10, 1974, a resident of Buffalo, New York, passed away on July 6, 2021, with her loving companion, Walt by her side.

She had fought a brave battle with breast cancer and had been in remission for many years.

Wendy was predeceased by her parents, Frederick M. Victory and her mother, Jean A. (Hollenbeck) Victory.

Wendy leaves behind daughters, Destiny A. Currier of Fulton, NY and Alysha A. Currier of Brewerton, NY; sons, Christopher N. Currier and Brad L. Currier both of Fulton, NY; five grandchildren whom she loved, adored and cherished with all her heart, Keyiara, Kingsley, Luke, Ayden and Vivianna, sister, Tina (Robert) Smart of Oswego; brothers, Barry (Sue) and Eric (Bridgette).

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, ?Fulton, New York 13069.

