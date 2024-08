FULTON – William L. Stevens, 93, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, County Route 45, Volney with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

