HANNIBAL, NY – William R. Matson, Jr., 70, a lifelong resident of Hannibal, New York, passed away after years of suffering a long illness.

His loving wife and dedicated son were by his side when he passed away and supported him throughout his illness.

Born in Fulton, New York, he was the son of the late W. Robert and Bessie (Marshall) Matson. Bill graduated from Hannibal High School in 1969. Shortly after graduation he was employed for 10 years with Truax and Hovey. Bill went on to be employed by Novelis Aluminum Mill for 25 years where he was a production worker.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to go to his camp in Harrisville and had a cozy cabin on Sterling Creek. In Harrisville, Bill had an exceptional experience of deer hunting with his long-time best friend, Gary Farnham, but instead they ended up with a big bear! Bill and Brenda also loved traveling to the Adirondack’s to camp, hike and fish. As a young man, he was very active in the Red Creek Rod and Gun Club. Later in life, Bill joined the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club and shot trap. He showed off his skills to many of the members and they respected and appreciated his enjoyment of the sport.

Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Brenda Malone Matson; dedicated son, Robert W. Matson; three sisters, Judy Lyons, Diane Muldoon and Karen Leach as well as many friends and family, including the Holmes family and Tom “Bake” Hendricks.

In respecting Bill’s wishes, his services will be private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY of the Finger Lakes in Bill’s memory. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

