FULTON – Willie Grant Hordge went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2021, at the age of 87.

Born in Cedar Springs, Georgia, on December 7, 1933, Willie was the 10th of 12 children and youngest son of Henry and Daisy Hodge.

In 1951, at the age of 18, he left home and went to Lake Wales, Florida, to be a farm laborer. At age 19 he married Martha Jane Miller (deceased). In 1952 they traveled to Fulton, New York, to visit his older brothers James and John Henry (“Sonny”). After their visit, they decided to settle in Fulton. Willie and Martha Jane had 10 children. Willie became a summer seasonal employee for Massaro Block Company in Fulton from 1952 until the company closed in 1967.

During the winter off-season, he travelled to Florida and Georgia to work construction until 1967. From 1967-1969 he worked for Nestles Chocolate Company in Fulton before taking a position at Northern Concrete. He was employed by the company for 30 years and retired as the Production Manager in 1999.

In 1968 Willie met Hazel Courts. They wed in 1969, and were married for 51 years, until Hazel’s death in April 2020. They had three children.

When Willie was not working, he loved to garden. For approximately 30 years he would plant a sizeable crop of greens, okra, lima beans, corn, cabbage, tomatoes, peas, rutabagas–you name it, he planted it. Before there were farmers markets, there was Willie’s Garden! As much as he loved gardening, he also loved Westerns and football, fishing, Cadillacs, working on cars, and doing lawn work and handiwork.

Willie is survived by his children Lester Hordge, Willie Patrick “Pat” (Judy) Hordge, Linda Gail (Leon) Daniels, Janet Hordge, Veronica Hordge, Randolph Hordge, Cynthia (Darwin) Rogers, Christopher (Mary) Hordge, and Sarah (Brandon) Wall. He is also survived by his siblings Ossie Turner, Freddie Hodge Sr., and Levada Holmes; in addition to 30+ grandchildren, 40+ great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

Willie was predeceased by his parents, his wife Hazel, children Ronnie, Joyce, Thomas, and James; and his siblings Aaron Hodge, Lillian Hodge Fedd, Othelma “Thelma” Hodge Powell, John Hodge, James Hodge, Annie Liza Hodge Haire, Ethel Hodge Spann, and Ada Hodge.

A service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A livestream of the service will be on the Foster Funeral Home Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related