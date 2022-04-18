Zoe Galindo

April 18, 2022 Contributor
Zoe M. Galindo

FULTON – Graveside services for Zoe Galindo, who passed away February 4, 2022, will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 29 at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

Zoe’s obituary can be found here.

