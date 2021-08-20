Janet Angelina Hollenbeck

Dryden – Janet A Hollenbeck , 79 formerly of Oswego (Bundyville), entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Janet grew up in Virgil, NY the daughter of the late Timothy and Lillian Hutchings, and the beloved wife of Bruce Hollenbeck for the past 33 years.

She was a graduate of Oswego State University with a BS in Education. Janet was an Elementary school teacher with the Fulton City School District with most of her tenure spent with Volney Elementary School.

Janet was the devoted mother to her son Scott (Nina) Angelina of Oxford, NY and daughter Susan Bauman (Wesley Staroba) of Castleton, NY, stepmother to Susan (Hollenbeck) Post of Waxhaw, NC, Brian (Tina) Hollenbeck of Dryden, NY, Kelly (Hollenbeck) Hall (Bob) of Kernersville, NC and Jill (Hollenbeck) Corl (Bob) of Homer, NY.

She was the cherished Grandmother to Lindsay (Keith) Williams, Katherine (Marlene) Navarro, Kira Angelina, Zachary Angelina and adored Great Grandmother to Levi Williams. She was blessed with an extended family of step grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Janet is survived by her brother Jerry (Laura) Hutchings and several nieces and nephews.

After Janet retired from teaching, she worked alongside her husband Bruce at Hollenbeck’s Cider Mill, Virgil, NY. She was a very active member of her community with memberships in the Dryden Literary Club, Fortnightly Club, Dryden Historical Society and as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Dryden. When Janet wasn’t serving her community or her church, she could be found on the ski slopes out West or racking up her “travel miles” with her husband. More than anything Janet loved to spend time with her friends and family. Her infectious laughter, sense of adventure, and genuine love of life will remain forever in the hearts and minds of all those who knew her.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September, 25th 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church of Dryden. Calling hours will be held before the service TBD. Any updates per Covid restrictions etc. for the service or calling hours will be posted online at PerkinsFuneralHome.com

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Dryden, PO Box 42 or the Dryden Literary Club PO Box 72, Dryden NY 13053.

Please feel free to express online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com, Perkins Funeral home Dryden, has arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...