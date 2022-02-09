WEST MONROE, NY – Jean E. Revell, 86, of West Monroe, passed away February 7, 2022 at Crouse Hospital.

Jean was the daughter of Carl & Ella Backman. She was born and raised in Central Square, NY.

Jean meets her husband John Revell when they were in High School. They married after school and moved to Hastings, NY. They had three children John, JoAnne, and Jeffrey.

They moved to Helinger Rd. West Monroe in 1966 to help her in-laws with Revell Dairy Farm. She worked side by side with her husband at the dairy farm, including their other business ventures, this includes Revell Trucking, Revell Oil and Revell Construction.

Jean was always helping other people. She loved to garden and sew. She handmade many beautiful Baby blankets and gifted them to family and friends. She also was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies.

To this day people still ask about her cookies. They were the best…

Jean was also a member of the West Monroe Fire Dept. Auxillary. After retirement, she worked for Godfrey’s Last Stand in Phoenix, and CJ’S Farms in Constantia.

She will be remembered and loved for her creativity, her spunk and always being there for her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children John & (Sue) of Oswego, JoAnne (James) Bruggeman of Taberg, and her son Jeffrey (Cindy) of West Monroe. Grandchildren, Tom, Joshua, Jessie, Janelle, CJ, Adam, Dakota and several great grandchildren. Also survived by her brothers, Karl, Peter, and sister Helen, and many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved cats.

She was known to many as “Ma Revell” and to all of us as Mom and grandma… We love you and will Miss you.

Services will be private for the immediate family. Burial will take place in the spring at Hillside Cemetery.

Traub Funeral Home of Central Square has charge of the arrangements.

