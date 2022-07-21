VOLNEY, NY – Dennis G. Kerfien, 73, of Volney, New York, passed away Saturday July 9.

Dennis grew up in Fulton and left to pursue higher education. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and spent two years in the Peace Corps in South Korea. He then went on to receive his post graduate degree from the Yale School of Medicine Physician’s Associate Program.

Dennis enjoyed working and traveling overseas. His passions were the farm, music, and dancing.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Doreene VanDeLinder Kerfien; and his brother, Darcy.

He is survived by his brothers: Donald Jr., Darren, and Devin; his cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Co. Rt 45 in Volney on Saturday July 30th at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oswego County Humane Society.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...