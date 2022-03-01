FULTON – Scotty Edward Burdick (Scott) passed away on Friday February 25, 2022, at Oswego Hospital.

Scotty was born on January 9, 1976, in Oswego, NY, a son to Shirley Chavis of Laurinhill, NC and David Burdick of Fulton, NY.

Scotty worked at Cylinder Heads Rebuilt in Laurinburg, NC for many years. He enjoyed working on cars. He will be remembered for his love of helping others and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Scotty is survived by his children, Brandon Burdick (Ashley) of Laurinburg, NC, Taylor Burdick (Greg) of Laurinburg, NC, and Lidiah of New York; his loving brother David Burdick; his five grandchildren, Lola, Justin (Jr), Brady, Wyatt, and Serenity; several nieces and nephews; many friends; and his girlfriend of thirteen years, Amanda Guernsey of Red Creek.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scotty’s children. Checks may be sent to Shirley Chavis, 22381 Airbase Rd, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

