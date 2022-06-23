OSWEGO – Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, New York, to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17.

She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.

She was a fun and nurturing mother. She will also be deeply missed by Dimitri’s family; as well as her surrogate grandparents, Bob and Nancy Shon, her Godfather, Sean Beckwith, and half-sister, Alyssa Cola from Texas.

Many people were impacted by her beautiful, outgoing personality. She made friends easily. She was an excellent waitress at Canale’s and then she became a chef at Bayfront Restaurant in Wolcott, New York, where she and her fellow chef, Corinne, developed new and delicious items for the menu. The management and staff will miss her greatly.

She graduated in 2016 from Oswego High School and attended Community College for accounting and business.

She was an excellent photographer as well as a talented artist.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 29 at Elim Grace Christian Church, 340 West First Street, Oswego, New York, from 4 to 6 p.m. with the service immediately following. Rev. William King will be officiating.

If you would like to make a donation, you may mail it to Elim Grace Christian Church, P O Box 337, Oswego, NY 13126.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

