LYONS, NY – Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022.

Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford).

Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Florida.

He worked in customer services helping in the medical field. He enjoyed gardening, animals especially his pets Stella, Tank and Merlin, he loved being around people and he loved his partner Doug Kandt who was the love of his life.

Surviving is his life partner Doug Kandt, siblings Rebecca “Becky” Klutz (Gunther), Robert Rocco Crouse III (Tammy), Kathy Armstrong, his twin brother Michael Anthony Crouse, and Celeste Cavalier, many beloved nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, with family reflections to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street, Oswego, NY.

