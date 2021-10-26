OSWEGO – Brian L. Ackerman, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Fred and Josephine (Gentile) Ackerman.

Brian was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was employed by Alcan from 1978-2014, as a cold mill operator. Brian was an avid collector of Hot Wheels. He enjoyed social media, especially his Facebook account. Brian also loved going to concerts and traveling. He especially enjoyed his time in Myrtle Beach.

Brian is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tamara Ackerman, his daughters Alaina Galutz and Heather Ackerman, both of Oswego, his sister JoAnne (Gary) Brown of Oswego, many nieces and nephews, and his loved fur babies.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 11-1 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A graveside service will follow in St. Peter Cemetery at 1:30 pm. The Ackerman family requests that everyone who attends please wear a mask.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

