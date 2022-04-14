OSWEGO – Calvin Wesley Boome, 88, of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 12, 2022.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Mathias and Martha (Freeden) Boome.

He graduated Oswego High School in 1955. He was an US Airforce Veteran serving from 1955-58. Calvin worked as an Expeditor for General Electric for 32 years. He enjoyed hanging arond and attending Baseball and Basketball events. Enjoyed NASCAR and watching sports on TV.

Surviving are a daughter Denise Warta, three grandchildren Mandy (Brandon) Goodenow, Patrick Stevens, Alyssa Preitauer; twelve great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sisters Hazel Catalone and Cheryl Freeden.

Calling hours will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday April 20, with a service to follow at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street Oswego.

Burial will military honors will be in Minetto Cemetery following the services.

