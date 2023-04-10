CAMDEN – Colleen M. Maxwell, 66, of Camden passed away on April 4, 2023. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Colleen was the daughter of the late James E. and Eugenia (Dunlap) Maxwell.

Colleen worked as an LPN at Oswego Hospital and the VA Hospital in Syracuse for many years. She also did private duty nursing for many clients.

Colleen was known for her compassionate spirit. She enjoyed photography and had a passion for collectibles.