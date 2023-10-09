Constance A. Goodall

, 86, of Oswego, passed on October 8, 2023, in her daughter’s arms.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Augusta (Fitzgibbons) White.

Connie was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family and home. She enjoyed travel and loved to dance. Connie also had a talent for sewing. She was very kind and loved to help others. Most of all, she loved her family, and she enjoyed spending time and making memories with them.

Connie is survived by her loving daughter Robin Monsour of Wolcott, her grandchildren Martin (Alexandria) Monsour and John (Zoe) Monsour, and great-grandchildren James and Juliet Monsour. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband James Goodall, her brothers Ernest White, William White, and Jack White, her sisters Helen Canale, Pearl Maurer, Lucille Spicer, and Gussie McKellar.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 11th from 10-11 am at Nelson Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Entombment will be held in St. Peter Cemetery, All Saint’s Mausoleum.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

