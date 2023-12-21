OSWEGO – Darrell Pritchard, 66, of Oswego, passed away on December 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Donald and Violet (Somers) Pritchard.

Darrell was a graduate of Oswego High School. He retired in 2013, after 35 years of employment at Novelis where he worked as a fabricator. He was also the owner of Fern Ridge Archery Shop and competed in many archery competitions.

Darrell was an outdoorsman in every sense of the word. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed nature and spending time on his land. Even after retirement, the farmer in him had him up at 5 am with a cup of coffee and out the door to work at the barn. He loved spending time out in his barn working with his tractor on various projects. On the occasional break from work, he was known to build a fire and enjoy a bourbon and cigar. Darrell was also an avid motorcycle rider who enjoyed many trips across the area.

From a young age, he spent many years at the Oswego Speedway track working on various pit crews as well as spectating from the grandstands. He was also a member of the Oswego Black Knights Drum Corps. Forever a family man, Darrell cherished his time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, affectionately known as “Poppy”.

Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Joyce, and children Nicholas (Jordin) Pritchard, Heather Antonucci Sims, and Darcy (Matt) Antonucci- Musico. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren twins William and Owen Sims, Charley Musico, and due in February Isla Pritchard, as well as his siblings Roger (MaryAnne) Pritchard, Alan (Grace) Pritchard, Richard (Lori) Pritchard, Deborah Sharkey, Penny (Dick) Bateman, Valerie Downing, Marla (Matt) Berlin, Tricia (Shawn) Caroccio, and Gregg (Bridget) Pritchard and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Pritchard.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, December 29th from 3-6 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

