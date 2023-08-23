OSWEGO, NY – David E. Brown, 83, of Oswego, passed on August 20, 2023. He was born on June 21, 1940, in Fulton, NY, and was the son of the late Clyde and Sadie (Bugno) Brown. He was predeceased by his sister JoEllen LaPlante.

David was a member of the Baker High School class of 1959, in Baldwinsville where he stood tall on the Basketball and Football field. He attended Memphis State College. He proudly served with the Marines from 1962-1966 as a Jumpmaster. He built a lasting legacy as an IronWorker for the local 60 in Syracuse where he was a mentor to many. David was a member of the American Legion, the Marine Corps League, and the Elks Club.

David is survived by his children, Jennifer Blanchard, Kathryn Brown, and Molly Irland, and three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He will also be missed by his companion Margaret Johnson and her children Karen Teitsma and Patricia Johnson. He was predeceased by Margaret’s daughter Donna Johnson.

While there will be no services as per his request if you would like to gather to remember David and raise a glass, come to the Elks Club in Oswego from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

A tree planted for “Big Tree” or a donation to a charity that would assist his fellow veterans would be a fitting way to commemorate him.