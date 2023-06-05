OSWEGO, NY – David J. Henderson Jr., 70, of Oswego passed on May 31, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Oswego, Dave was the son of the late David J. Sr. and Helen (James) Henderson.

Dave was a laborer and business agent for the Local 214 and also served as union president. He was known as “Bozo” with the union because of the way his red hair stuck out of his hard hat.

Dave adored his family and loved spending time and making memories with them. He was an avid reader, loved politics, and enjoyed listening to the Beatles. He had a great love for music and played guitar in several bands throughout the years.

Dave is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Dowie) Henderson, and his children David (Michelle) Henderson of Clay, Jaime Moss of Oswego, Liz Henderson of Oswego, Abigail (Eamon) Lacey of Scriba, and Ethan (Shana) Simmons of Oswego. He also leaves behind two sisters Donna (Rick Hulse) Thomson, of Cooperstown, and Patti Roy of Oswego and his beloved grandchildren Nolan, Emily and Silas Henderson, Kashden and Kinsley Lacey, and Gema, Ava and Jacen Simmons; and a niece and nephews that he loved very much.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to call from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday June 8 followed by service with Father Richard Morisette at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s name to Oswego Minor Hockey.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

