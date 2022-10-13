Debra J. (Churchill) Capozzi

OSWEGO COUNTY – Debra (Debbie) J. (Churchill) Capozzi, 63, passed away peacefully and comfortably at Upstate Hospital Downtown Syracuse, New York, following complications of a stroke.

Debbie lived up to the GRAND in Grandma status. She is survived by her 6 beautiful grandchildren; Michael, Elliott, Alan, Samuel, Maxwell, and Eleanor, and all of her “grand-pups.” Debbie was referred to as “Nana” or “Grama Chica” by her grandchildren and exhibited unconditional love and support for them.

Debbie was an avid reader and enjoyed true crime shows, mysteries, and comedy series. She had a wide range of movie and musical interests and could put anyone to shame with her trivia knowledge. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh as well as make others laugh and smile.

She wore her heart on her sleeve and found joy in helping others. She loved watching birds and some days she could be found feeding the ducks and geese. She loved to knit and make handmade gifts for those she loved and cared for.

Debbie could be spotted around Fulton, New York, and Oswego, New York, helping with the election polls as well as volunteering her time as a one-on-one tutor for the students in her apartment complex during COVID-19.

As an adult, Debbie obtained her Masters in English, and never missed an opportunity to share fascinating information with her friends and family. She encouraged her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren to aspire to be anything they wished to be and paved a road of success for them all.

Surviving Debbie are her parents James and Joyce Churchill of North Syracuse, her sister Brenda (Sue) Churchill of Enosburg Falls, Vermont, and her two daughters Teresa (Nicholas) Beardslee of Mexico, New York, and Elisabeth (Christopher) Bourgeois of Elmira, New York. Also surviving is her nephew James (Melanie) Schaffer of Sherwood, Oregon, and many dear friends.

Thank you to the Staff of Upstate Neuro ICU floor 9F and 9E for your dedicated care and compassion.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

