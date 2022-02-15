OSWEGO – Donald F. Forsyth, 82, of Oswego, New York, died February 14, 2022.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Frederick and B. Elizabeth (Whalen) Forsyth.

He was a US Navy Veteran. Donald worked for Niagara Mohawk for 34 years retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Elks #271, American Legion #268 and the VFW #5885.

He loved to travel, spend time with his family and grandchildren and watch hockey.

Surviving are his children, Linda (Daniel) Murdock Sr. and Donald (Gaye) Forsyth, all of Oswego, his wife of 5 years Pat Furman, a sister Virginia Gebo of Texas, grandchild Calli (Tyler) Pluff and great-grandchildren Olivia and Max, several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Rachel (Reidy) Forsyth, a brother John Forsyth and grandson Daniel C. Murdock Jr.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 18, with a service to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street Oswego. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

