OSWEGO, NY – It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Donald “Don” J. Barry, 89, a cherished husband, father, and grandfather who passed peacefully on July 18, 2023. Don was born in Oswego N.Y., on October 9, 1933, to the late, Frank and Bertha Barry.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 2018, he traveled to Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight to visit the Korean War Memorial with his granddaughter, Lauren.

He was employed by New York Telephone Company for 30+ years and then began working for the New York Power Authority for the remainder of his career. Don was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the Ausable River. He could frequently be found with a book in hand reading about being outside on a rainy day. There was nothing that Pete/ Papa couldn’t or wouldn’t do. Don was happiest when spending time with his family and friends both in Oswego and in Bradenton Flordia.