OSWEGO – Donald L. Vosseller Jr., 56, of Oswego, passed away on April 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Donald L. Sr. and Barbara J. (Carter) Vosseller.

Donald was a laborer for the Town of Minetto.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Tammie Jo (Pospesel) Vosseller, and his children Tyler (Nicole) Vosseller of Oswego and Tiffani Vosseller of Oswego. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Jessica Vosseller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John Vosseller in 2017.

A celebration of life is planned for May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation located at 3002 State Route 3, Volney. Donald’s burial will take place in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Donald’s name to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...