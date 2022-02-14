SCRIBA, NY – Dorothy W. Taylor, 85, of Scriba, New York, is now with Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She passed peacefully at home on February 13, 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Violet (Forster) Woodland.

Dorothy attended Oswego Schools and was a graduate of Oswego High School. She went on to earn her BA degree for Oswego State University. She worked as a teacher for many years and taught both Kindergarten and 1st grade. She began her career in Hannibal School District and later worked in Central Square School District. In her later years, Dorothy worked with her husband, as coowner/operator of Woody’s in Scriba.

Dorothy enjoyed taking trips organized through the Elks 271, with her husband John. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years. Dorothy had a deep faith. She attended United Baptist Church in Scriba and was also a member of the Lycoming Methodist Church. You could often find her watching and laughing along with The Golden Girls and Family Feud. She cherished time spent with her family, and especially loved spoiling her grandbeagles.

Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, John Taylor and her loving son Brian (Donna DuBois- Taylor) of Scriba. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her son Barry Taylor and her sisters Ruth McLoud and Violet Miner.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be held in the Spring at North Scriba Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dorothy’s name to Oswego County Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pat O.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

