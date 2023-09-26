FULTON, NY – Elaine Marie Hare, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Elaine was born in Oswego, NY, to Robert T. and Joan A. (Knoop) King. She was the third of seven children and was lovingly remembered by her siblings as “Lanie-Bug.”

Elaine graduated from Oswego High School in 1975 and studied cosmetology through the BOCES program.

She met and married the love of her life, Harry J. Hare III (“Skip”), in 1978. Together they made a home in Fulton and raised three adoring children. Favorite family memories included camping at Selkirk and Stillwater, fishing, and family game nights together. They were married for 34 years at the time of Skip’s passing in 2012.

Elaine worked at Pontiac Nursing Home in both the dietary department and as the activities director. She also spent many years working at Wayne Drugs and as a merchandiser for American Greetings Card Company. Elaine was a diligent worker but it was the relationships that she built with those she encountered at work that are the legacy of her work life.

Her true passion was in serving her church and living out her faith in Christ.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents Robert and Joan King, her in-laws Harry Jr. and Shirley Hare, and her beloved husband Skip (“H”). Mourning her loss are her three children: Jeremiah (Raquel) Hare, Stephanie (Nicholas) Wexler and Karilyn (Joseph) Hotchkiss; her precious grandbabies: Connor, Avalon, Tristan, Elliana, Samuel, Duncan, Audriana, Caedmon, Micah, Emery and Caleb; her siblings: William (Ann-marie) King, Lorrie (George) Galletta, Robert (Lori) King, Elizabeth (Michael) Dahar, Alise (Michael) Sadoski and Ellen (Daniel) Judd; her “sister/aunt” Patricia Wahrendorf; siblings-in-love: Cynthia (David) Fresch, Daniel (Mary Jo) Hare, Ruth (Wade Jr.) Kline, and Kathleen (Jeffrey) Cooper and a multitude of friends and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elim Grace Church building fund. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Both are to be held at Elim Grace Church at 340 West First Street, Oswego, NY. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

