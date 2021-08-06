OSWEGO – Elizabeth E. Snyder, 92, of Oswego, New York, passed on August 4, 2021.

Born in Scriba, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Ward and Mae (Gordon) Miller.

Elizabeth was a proud military wife who traveled the world. She was also a member The Loyal Order of Moose.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving daughter Jo Anne Czirr of Florida and three beloved nieces Mary Baily of Oswego, Judy Wight of Mexico, and Dorothy Jenkins of South Carolina. Also surviving are three grandsons Karl Czirr of Oswego, Matt Czirr of Arizona, and Bill Czirr of Oswego.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Neil W. Snyder, her son Bill Czirr in 2013, and two sisters Inez Monroe and Dorothy Falcetti.

In respecting Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

