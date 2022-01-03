SCRIBA, NY – Evelyn M. Darling, 90, of Scriba, New York, passed on December 31, 2021.

Born in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late Irving E. and Mary C. (Cassidy) Schaefer. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed crafting and taking trips with the Scriba and the Granby Seniors. Evelyn proudly volunteered with RSVP at Oswego Hospital for many years.

Evelyn is survived by her loving children Connie (Alan) Yerdon, Katie Legates (Frank Huether), Debbie (Tom) Germain, and Jim (Bonnie) Sharlow; step-daughters Mary Atkins, Joyce Rowland, Theresa Darling Wright, Susan Ryan, and step-sons Loren Darling, David Darling, and Robert Darling. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and godchildren.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband William Darling, daughter Sue Fredette, and brother Robert Schaefer.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A spring burial is being planned and will be held in St. Peter Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Evelyn’s name to Christ the Good Shepard Church, Oswego.

Arrangments are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

